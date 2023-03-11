Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Abcam were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Abcam plc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

