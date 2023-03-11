Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Price Performance

LADR stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.