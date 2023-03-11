Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,156 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

POR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

