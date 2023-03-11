Royal Bank of Canada Sells 130,877 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Catalent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 372.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 25.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.