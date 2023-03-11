Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW opened at $68.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

