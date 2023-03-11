Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,956 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $146.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

