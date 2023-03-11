Royal Bank of Canada Sells 264,242 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

