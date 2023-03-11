Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,589 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

