Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,665 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,409 shares of company stock worth $8,025,452. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.24 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.