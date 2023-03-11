Royal Bank of Canada Sells 45,969 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

