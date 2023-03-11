Royal Bank of Canada Sells 58,316 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 308,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 281,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 139,848 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BDJ stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

