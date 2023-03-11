Royal Bank of Canada Sells 68,167 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,167 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $90.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

