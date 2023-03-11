Royal Bank of Canada Sells 77,082 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $866,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $3,291,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.46 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

