Royal Bank of Canada Sells 84,432 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 916,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

