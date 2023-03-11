Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,848 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cannae were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cannae Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

