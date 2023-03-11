Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $8,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $330,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

