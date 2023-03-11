Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 1,187,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,741,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 866,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 206,947 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPD stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

