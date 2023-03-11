Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,315 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after acquiring an additional 438,645 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after acquiring an additional 383,311 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

