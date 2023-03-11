Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 217,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays reduced their target price on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

