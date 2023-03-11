Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,403 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in F5 were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.61. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

