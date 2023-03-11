Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rubis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.40. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$28.25.
Rubis Company Profile
