Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.40. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$28.25.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the Retail and Marketing segment, and the Support and Services segment. The Retail and Marketing segment is involved in the trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen. The Support and Services segment houses all infrastructure, transportation, supply and services activities, supporting the development of downstream distribution and marketing activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.