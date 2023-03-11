Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $276.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.81 and its 200-day moving average is $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after buying an additional 184,418 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

