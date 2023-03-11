Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €145.00 ($154.26) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

VOW3 opened at €135.10 ($143.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.11. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 1-year high of €162.38 ($172.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

