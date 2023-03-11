Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Barclays set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($153.19) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($186.17) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SU opened at €152.32 ($162.04) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($81.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €148.89 and a 200-day moving average of €135.84.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

