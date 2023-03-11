Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Insider Stephen Bligh Acquires 65,000 Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bligh acquired 65,000 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £28,600 ($34,391.53).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:SREI opened at GBX 43.70 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 61 ($0.73). The firm has a market cap of £213.74 million, a P/E ratio of 364.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.