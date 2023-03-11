SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,396 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 134.9% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $679,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 39.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $43,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

SelectQuote Trading Down 8.7 %

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.39. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 14.63%.

SelectQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

