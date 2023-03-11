Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MCRB opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

