Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.7 %

SHAK stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

