Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Trading Up 6.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after ATB Capital upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.35. Approximately 429,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 329,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Trading Up 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.