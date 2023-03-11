Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($148.94) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

ETR SAE opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.48.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

