Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 52-week high of €105.25 ($111.97). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.