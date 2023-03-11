Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $221,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $5,572,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2,293.5% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 284,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

