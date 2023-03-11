Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Grows By 20,750.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 20,750.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FKU opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $40.42.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
