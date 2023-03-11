Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Grows By 20,750.0%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 20,750.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FKU opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.