Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 137.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

