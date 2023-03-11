Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Expands By 100.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rand Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:RWWI opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
About Rand Worldwide
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Worldwide (RWWI)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.