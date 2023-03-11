Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Grows By 100.0%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNGR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RNGR stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

About Ranger Energy Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

