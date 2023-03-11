Short Interest in Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Grows By 100.0%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Surge Components Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPRS opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

