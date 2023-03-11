Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Expands By 100.0%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TOAC opened at $10.54 on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

