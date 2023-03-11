Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $10.85. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 225,705 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,073 shares in the company, valued at $736,857.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $506.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

