Sonder Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sonder in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonder’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonder’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

SOND has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SOND stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Sonder has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.27.

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson purchased 30,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,684.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,188 shares of company stock worth $81,238. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377,927 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,249,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,325 shares in the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter worth $36,507,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonder by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

