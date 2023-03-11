Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SONO stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 147.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

