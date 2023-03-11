Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $51.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

