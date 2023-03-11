SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 1195398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Specifically, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,927 shares of company stock worth $410,052 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
SSR Mining Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 26.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.
