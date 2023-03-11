STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE STAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

