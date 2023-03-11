Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.80.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.11. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

