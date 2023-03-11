STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Bank Of America (Bofa)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($75.53) price target by stock analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of STM opened at €46.26 ($49.21) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($22.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.04 and a 200-day moving average of €37.31.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.