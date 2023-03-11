Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,097.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

