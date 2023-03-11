Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $22.55. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 25,755 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,494,940.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,790.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $103,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,494,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,084,185 shares of company stock worth $120,213,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.