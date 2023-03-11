Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) vs. Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Head to Head Analysis

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Archon and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.24%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Archon.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 1.17 $279.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Archon and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Archon.

Risk & Volatility

Archon has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Super Group 18.90% 103.64% 45.77%

Summary

Super Group beats Archon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corp. engages in the operation of casinos and hotels. The firm is also involved in leasing commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in September 1993 and is headquartered in Laughlin, NV.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

