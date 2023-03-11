Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

